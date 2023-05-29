SVB Wealth LLC Invests $126,000 in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Intrusion by 192.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 579,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 709,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. Intrusion Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.77.

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 241.45% and a negative return on equity of 2,107.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INTZ. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Intrusion from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Intrusion from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intrusion in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Intrusion, Inc is a cybersecurity company, which offers customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. Its solutions include INTRUSION Shield, INTRUSION TraceCop, and INTRUSION Savant.

