SVB Wealth LLC Invests $126,000 in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTZ. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 709,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intrusion by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 579,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intrusion by 67.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 186,350 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 14.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrusion Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. Intrusion Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32.

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 2,107.15% and a negative net margin of 241.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Monday, May 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Intrusion from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Intrusion from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Intrusion, Inc is a cybersecurity company, which offers customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. Its solutions include INTRUSION Shield, INTRUSION TraceCop, and INTRUSION Savant.

