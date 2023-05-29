SVB Wealth LLC Invests $144,000 in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 812,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 247,115 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 535,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 23,259 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,027 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 59.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 72,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $8.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $15.43.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Get Rating

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

