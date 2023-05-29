SVB Wealth LLC Invests $200,000 in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,762,000 after purchasing an additional 111,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,166,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in IDACORP by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,018,000 after buying an additional 81,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 645,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,910,000 after buying an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $103.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.81. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $115.92.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

