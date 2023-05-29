SVB Wealth LLC Invests $203,000 in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,413 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 140.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in F5 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in F5 by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.13.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $320,267.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,125,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,583.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $320,267.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,125,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,971 shares of company stock worth $1,953,081. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $148.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.13. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

