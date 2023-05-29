SVB Wealth LLC Invests $216,000 in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,786 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Relx during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Relx by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 71.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RELX opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Relx Plc has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $33.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.32) to GBX 3,100 ($38.56) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.83) to GBX 2,860 ($35.57) in a report on Friday, February 17th.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

