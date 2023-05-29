SVB Wealth LLC Invests $221,000 in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,433 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Amdocs by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $96.75 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $76.79 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average is $91.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

