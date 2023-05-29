SVB Wealth LLC Invests $221,000 in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $89.37 on Monday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.03 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

