SVB Wealth LLC Invests $221,000 in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 73,747 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth about $807,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 95.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 75,545 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth about $392,000. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Shares of SBSW opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $13.38.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

SBSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of platinum group materials. It operates through the following segments: US PGM, SA PGM, and US Gold. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Featured Articles

