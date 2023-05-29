SVB Wealth LLC Invests $223,000 in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $10,858,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 235.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 382,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 268,300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 213,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 43,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 200.0% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 330,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

NYSE:BSM opened at $15.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 77.07% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The company had revenue of $174.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.84%.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 31,150 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $493,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,932.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 31,150 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $493,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,932.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 31,800 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $493,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,197,844.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Further Reading

