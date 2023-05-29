SVB Wealth LLC Invests $40,000 in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLX. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 273,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on RLX Technology from $2.60 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RLX opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. RLX Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

