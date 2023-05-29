SVB Wealth LLC Invests $44,000 in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Amyris by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.10 to $0.65 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

In other Amyris news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $284,582.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 612,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,431.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $0.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.86.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

