SVB Wealth LLC Invests $89,000 in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Separately, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Subaru by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter.

Subaru Stock Performance

Shares of FUJHY opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. Subaru Co. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

Subaru Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes, and aerospace-related machineries and components.

