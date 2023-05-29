SVB Wealth LLC Invests $89,000 in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 132,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

NCZ opened at $2.84 on Monday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

