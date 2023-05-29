SVB Wealth LLC Invests $89,000 in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 132,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance
NCZ opened at $2.84 on Monday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.