SVB Wealth LLC Invests $97,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

HBI stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

