SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,715 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 359.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 501.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.