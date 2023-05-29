SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $144,000 Investment in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SJT stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $15.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

