SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 11,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 369,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,126,648.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $852,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vistra Trading Up 0.7 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of VST stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.28%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

