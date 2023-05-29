SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 35.7% in the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

HASI opened at $23.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 109.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 18.35, a current ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 752.42%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,778.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,637.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,778.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.