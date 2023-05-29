SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,076 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23,941.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,935,600 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,527,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,559,000 after buying an additional 10,028,424 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 28,390,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,467 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,875,000. Finally, INCA Investments LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 5,845,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 9.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

