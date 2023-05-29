SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FINV. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FINV opened at $4.07 on Monday. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68.

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $442.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. FinVolution Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FINV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on FinVolution Group from $5.08 to $4.68 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. It developed technologies and accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data, and artificial intelligence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.