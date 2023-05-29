SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Subaru by 179.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.

Subaru Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $8.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.62. Subaru Co. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $9.64.

Subaru Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes, and aerospace-related machineries and components.

