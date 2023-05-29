SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,350,000 after buying an additional 256,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,708,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $824,668,000 after buying an additional 159,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 69,042 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 788,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,926,000 after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $113.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.54 and a 52 week high of $150.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.06 and a 200 day moving average of $130.17.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

