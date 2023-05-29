SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,660 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $141,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 53,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $351,318.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 53,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 2.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CQP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $44.91 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.73. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

