SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,605 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 21.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 193,650 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 743,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 121,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,328,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

