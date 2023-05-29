SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,358,000. Perseverance Asset Management International raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 2,055.5% in the fourth quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 2,990,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 2,852,132 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,747,000. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,854,000. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $2.60 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

RLX Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE RLX opened at $2.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. RLX Technology Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.06.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.