SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 7,159 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 8.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the third quarter worth $3,043,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 1,127.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,458,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,000,000 after purchasing an additional 310,539 shares during the period. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Wipro Trading Up 2.7 %

About Wipro

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.47.

(Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.