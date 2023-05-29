SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 28,910 Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Amyris during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Amyris by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,090,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 54,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Amyris by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 426,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amyris by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $284,582.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 612,546 shares in the company, valued at $753,431.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of AMRS opened at $0.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $254.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.10 to $0.65 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

