SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,003,000 after acquiring an additional 262,027 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 175.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.51.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CCL opened at $11.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

