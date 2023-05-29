SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 50,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in NatWest Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 28,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in NatWest Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG opened at $6.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $7.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NatWest Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.85) to GBX 380 ($4.73) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($4.10) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.08.

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.