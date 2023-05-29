SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,221 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

