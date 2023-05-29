SVB Wealth LLC Sells 14,563 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,563 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TKC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 127.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 875,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 137.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 747,414 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth $771,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 265,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $861.98 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.