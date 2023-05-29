SVB Wealth LLC Sells 14,563 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,563 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 91,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 41,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.15 on Monday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $861.98 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKC. StockNews.com raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

