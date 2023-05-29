SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,518 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,052,697.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,779,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,703. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $100.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 108.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

Featured Articles

