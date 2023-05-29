SVB Wealth LLC Sells 655 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 125.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstService by 36.0% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in FirstService by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstService in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV stock opened at $144.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.89 and a 200 day moving average of $136.17. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $112.44 and a 52 week high of $151.38.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

