SVB Wealth LLC Sells 715 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITT. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

ITT opened at $79.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $95.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

ITT Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.