SVB Wealth LLC Sells 943 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,657,000 after acquiring an additional 341,386 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Tyson Foods by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1,482.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $52.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $92.32.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

