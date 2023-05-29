SVB Wealth LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,220.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,030,000 after buying an additional 2,102,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,213,000 after buying an additional 1,840,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 59.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after purchasing an additional 859,548 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $10,391,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -214.28%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

