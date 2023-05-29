SVB Wealth LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $10.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -214.28%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

