SVB Wealth LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $3,756,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNPR opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.52%.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $27,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,057. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $27,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,057. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,143,793.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $847,251. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

