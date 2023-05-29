SVB Wealth LLC Takes $91,000 Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.06.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 158.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Himax Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.