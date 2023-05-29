SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FINV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FinVolution Group from $5.08 to $4.68 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

FinVolution Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FINV stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $442.21 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 20.69%.

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. It developed technologies and accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data, and artificial intelligence.

Featured Articles

