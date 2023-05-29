SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,098 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 998,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after buying an additional 144,476 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,104,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after buying an additional 480,200 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 538.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 339,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 286,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 534,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 40,995 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VIPS opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

