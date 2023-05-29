SVB Wealth LLC Trims Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 84,525,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,925,000 after buying an additional 6,733,618 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 30.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,990,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,767,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,485,000 after purchasing an additional 403,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,399,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,972,000 after purchasing an additional 571,926 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.0329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

