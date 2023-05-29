SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

Rollins Stock Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL opened at $39.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

