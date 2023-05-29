SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.4% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 40.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $212.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 99.99 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.20. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

