SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Qorvo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $100.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 108.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $114.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.78.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,052,697.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,779,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,052,697.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,806 shares in the company, valued at $16,779,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,703 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.