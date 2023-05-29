Syneos Health, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Syneos Health in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Syneos Health’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

SYNH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

SYNH stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. Syneos Health has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $79.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 33.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

