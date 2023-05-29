Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Stock Holdings Lifted by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,714.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.7 %

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Shares of TAK stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

