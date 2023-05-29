Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNDM shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at $185,478.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $26.57 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $75.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

